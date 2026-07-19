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20.07.2026 01:10:37

New Zealand Trade Surplus NZ$23 Million In June

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$23 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That was well shy of forecasts for a surplus of NZ$250 million and down from the downwardly revised NZ$577 million surplus in May (originally NZ$800 million).

Exports were up 25 percent on year to NZ$8.09 billion - easing from the downwardly revised NZ$8.54 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$8.88 billion).

Imports were down an annual 28 percent at NZ$8.07 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$8.07 billion surplus a month earlier (originally NZ$$8.08 billion).

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