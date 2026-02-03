|
03.02.2026 23:31:44
New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday see Q4 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.3 percent, with an employment increase of 0.3 percent on quarter anticipated following the flat reading in the three months prior.
Australia will see December results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in November, their scores were -18.7 and -18.0, respectively.
Finally, several of the regional areas will see PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- Wall Street schließlich deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel knapp ins Minus zurück. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Dienstag schlossen die Börsen in Fernost mit Gewinnen.