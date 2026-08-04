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05.08.2026 00:04:17
New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 5.4 percent from 5.3 percent, with an employment change of 0.1 percent on quarter.
Indonesia will provide Q2 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was down 0.77 percent on quarter and up 5.61 percent on year.
Singapore will see June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were down 2.3 percent on month and up 3.0 percent on year.
Several regional entities will see PMI results, including Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.
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