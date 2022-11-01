01.11.2022 23:24:25

New Zealand Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.3% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The jobless rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - unchanged from the previous quarter, but missing expectations for 3.2 percent.

The employment change was 1.3 percent on quarter, exceeding forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.

The participation rate jumped to 71.7 percent, beating forecasts for 71.0 percent and up from 70.8 percent in the second quarter.

Labor costs rose 3.7 percent on year, accelerating from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX tiefer - Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Handel notieren am Donnerstag im Minus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verloren am Donnerstag deutlich. Die Tokioter Börse blieb wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen