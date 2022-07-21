|
21.07.2022 12:58:19
Norway Business Confidence Weakens Sharply In Q2
(RTTNews) - Norway's business confidence declined notably in the second quarter amid a slower rise in production, new orders, employment and weaker expectations, survey data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted business confidence index, which reflects the morale in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, fell to 3.2 from 8.2 in the first quarter.
In manufacturing, production and employment growth eased due to a slower rise in both domestic and foreign orders.
Expectations also worsened regarding growth in production and employment in the coming quarter.
In the second quarter, the capacity utilization dropped marginally to 80.9 percent from 81.0 percent in the previous three months.
The index measuring resource shortages also weakened from 43.5 in the March quarter to 41.7 in the June quarter.
