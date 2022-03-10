Norway Consumer Price Inflation Rises; Producer Price Growth Remains Strong

(RTTNews) - Norway's consumer price inflation accelerated and producer price inflation remained strong in February, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.7 percent in February from 3.2 percent in January. Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged at 3.2 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased the most, by 5.8 percent annually, in February.

Prices in restaurants and hotels rose 5.4 percent and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance grew 4.9 percent.

Transport costs increased by 4.6 percent and prices for recreation and culture rose by 3.1 percent.

Core inflation rose to 2.1 percent in February from 1.3 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise to 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.1 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent drop in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.

The core CPI rose 1.2 percent monthly in February, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.8 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.5 percent annually in February, after a 3.1 percent growth in January.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.2 percent in February, after a 1.7 percent decline in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 53.2 percent in February from 58.2 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.1 percent in February, after a 1.2 percent fall in January.