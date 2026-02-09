Norway Economy Shrinks 0.3% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Norway's GDP showed a renewed contraction in the final quarter of 2025, Statistics Norway said on Monday.

Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a revised 1.3 percent rise in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Mainland-Norway logged a faster growth of 0.4 percent after rising 0.1 percent a quarter ago.

Data showed that petroleum activities and the ocean transport sector shrank 2.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

On the expenditure side, gross fixed capital formation increased sharply by 7.2 percent, while household and general government consumption rose 1.4 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. At the same time, both exports and imports grew at the same pace by 3.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, the economic growth accelerated slightly to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent.

Separate official data showed that producer prices fell 7.4 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 11.4 percent decrease in December. Prices for energy goods fell 17.2 percent, and those for extraction and related services plunged by 22.7 percent.