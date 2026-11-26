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26.11.2026 09:31:36
Norway GDP Shrinks 0.3% In Q3
(RTTNews) - Norway's economy logged a renewed contraction in the third quarter, Statistics Norway said on Thursday.
Gross domestic product dropped 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in the second quarter. Moreover, this was the first decline since the first quarter of 2025.
Mainland Norway logged a marginal and stable growth of 0.1 percent versus an expected increase of 0.3 percent.
The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation decreased 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, household spending advanced 1.5 percent, and government spending was up 0.3 percent. Exports showed a 2.7 percent growth amid stagnation in imports.
On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 0.9 percent in the third quarter from 2.7 percent in the prior three-month period.
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