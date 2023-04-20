Norway Industrial Confidence Rises To -0.4

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial confidence improved notably in the first quarter of this year despite remaining in negative territory as the outlook regarding production and new orders brightened, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted industrial confidence index rose to -0.4 in the first quarter from -3.3 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The sub-index for the total volume of production rose somewhat in the March quarter, rising to 50.3 from 50.0 in the preceding quarter. Similarly, the indicator for the average employment also rose slightly to 52.8 from 52.7.

Looking ahead, businesses expect positive growth in production and employment in the next three months. Order expectations for both home and foreign markets increased.