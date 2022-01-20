20.01.2022 12:42:38

Norway Industrial Confidence Weakens In Q4

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial confidence decreased in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The industrial confidence index fell to 8.6 from 8.8 in the third quarter.

The sub-index for the total volume of production decreased to 53.7 in the fourth quarter from 54.7 in the preceding quarter.

The indicator for the average employment rose to 54.7 in the fourth quarter from 55.0 in the prior quarter.

The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market increased to 53.7 in the fourth quarter and the index for orders received in the foreign market grew to 59.4.

Looking ahead, businesses continue to expect production growth in the first quarter of this year, but at a slower pace. Employment expectations improved. Order growth expectations for both home and foreign markets eased.

