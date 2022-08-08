Norway Industrial Output Falls In June

(RTTNews) - Norway industrial production declined in June due to the weak oil and gas extraction and related services, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 1.7 percent in June from May, when output was up 1.1 percent. The decline was driven by a 5.2 percent decrease in extraction and related services.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output gained 2.6 percent and manufacturing output grew 0.3 percent. Electricity, gas and steam output advanced 7.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 2.3 percent, while manufacturing fell by 2.3 percent in June.

In the second quarter, overall production was up 1.0 percent from a quarter ago.

Within total output, mining and quarrying slid 8.2 percent and manufacturing by 0.5 percent. On the other hand, extraction and related services moved up 2.0 percent.