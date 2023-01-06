|
06.01.2023 10:45:16
Norway Industrial Production Falls 0.9%
(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production continued to decline in November as a result of a fall in mining and quarrying and manufacturing, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in November, following a 1.1 percent decrease in October.
Production in extraction and related services deteriorated by 3.8 percent monthly in November, and output in the mining and quarrying segment declined by 4.2 percent.
Manufacturing output dropped 0.5 percent in November, after a 0.3 percent growth in the previous month.
On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.5 percent in November, following a 3.5 percent rise in the prior month.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|4,42
|-0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.