Norway Industrial Production Falls In September
(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production declined for the first time in three months in September, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.
Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 3.1 percent gain in August.
Production in extraction and related services contracted 2.5 percent over the month, and output produced in the utility segment decreased considerably by 18.5 percent.
Meanwhile, manufacturing production advanced 0.7 percent in September from a month ago, and mining and quarrying output registered a growth of 7.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production increased at a slower rate of 0.9 percent in September, following a 4.7 percent rise in August.
During the third quarter, overall industrial production expanded 2.6 percent as compared to the previous three-month period.
