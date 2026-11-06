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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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06.11.2026 13:13:00

Norway Industrial Production Grows 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in September, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in September, the same as in August.

The upward trend was largely due to a 1.4 percent strong growth in the extraction and related services. The output produced in the utility sector grew 0.3 percent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying production contracted by 3.0 percent, and manufacturing output remained flat.

On an annual basis, the decline in industrial production deepened to 1.8 percent in September from 0.6 percent a month ago.

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