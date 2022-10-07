Norway Industrial Production Grows For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production increased for the second straight month in August, driven by strong growth in extraction and related services, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 3.2 percent month-over-month in August, faster than the 2.1 percent rebound in July.

Production in extraction and related services grew notably by 8.4 percent in August from a month ago.

Mining and quarrying output fell 4.0 percent from last month and a 1.0 percent decline was registered in the manufacturing segment.

Data also showed that production of electricity, gas, and steam declined 4.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production increased at a faster rate of 4.7 percent in August, following a 1.8 percent gain in July.

During the June to August period, overall industrial production advanced 1.2 percent as compared to the previous three-month period.