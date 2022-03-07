|
Norway Industrial Production Growth Slows In January
(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production increased at a softer pace in January, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.
Industrial production increased 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.0 percent growth in December.
Manufacturing output fell 0.2 percent annually in January, following a 1.0 percent decrease in December.
Production in electricity, gas and steam declined 14.1 percent, while mining and quarrying output rose 10.3 percent.
Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 6.8 percent yearly in January.
Meanwhile, production in consumer goods decreased 6.8 percent and energy goods declined 3.9 percent. Production of capital goods fell 0.6 percent.
Durable consumer goods production decreased 5.0 percent and production of non-durable goods fell 6.8 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent in January, after a 2.8 percent gain in the preceding month.
