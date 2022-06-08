|
08.06.2022 11:48:18
Norway Industrial Production Growth Stable In April
(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production in April grew at the same pace as seen in the previous month, while manufacturing output rebounded, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production increased 3.0 percent year-on-year in April, same as seen in March.
Manufacturing output rose 2.4 percent annually in April, after a 2.1 percent decrease in March.
Production in mining and quarrying dropped 4.7 percent and that in the electricity, gas and steam sector declined 10.1 percent.
Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods increased 6.6 percent yearly in April and those of intermediate goods rose 0.3 percent.
Meanwhile, production in consumer goods decreased 2.2 percent and energy goods declined 2.1 percent.
Durable consumer goods production decreased 13.5 percent and production of non-durable goods fell 2.0 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in April, after a 2.5 percent growth in the preceding month.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|4,64
|-0,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.