07.08.2023 10:58:09
Norway Industrial Production Rebounds 0.2%
(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production rebounded slightly in June after falling markedly in the previous month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 3.4 percent fall in the previous month.
Production in extraction and related services advanced somewhat by 0.1 percent monthly in June, while mining and quarrying output contracted 4.6 percent.
Data showed that manufacturing output remained flat in June after rising 1.4 percent in the previous month.
On a yearly basis, industrial production declined sharply by 11.0 percent in June, almost in line with the 11.1 percent plunge in May.
