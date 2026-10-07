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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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07.10.2026 10:42:24

Norway Industrial Production Rebounds 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production expanded in August after falling sharply in the previous month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in August, reversing a 7.1 percent decline in July.

The upward trend was largely due to a 16.7 percent strong rebound in the mining and quarrying sector, followed by a 1.8 percent growth in the extraction and related services. On the other hand, manufacturing production contracted by 0.4 percent.

On an annual basis, the decline in industrial production eased to 0.6 percent in August from 1.8 percent a month ago.

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