Norway Industrial Production Rebounds 3.8%
(RTTNews) - Norwegian industrial production expanded in March after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 4.2 percent drop in February, which was the first fall in five months.
Data showed that manufacturing output also recovered sharply by 5.4 percent monthly in March, versus a 1.0 percent decline in the prior month.
Production in extraction and related services advanced 3.8 percent over the month, and mining and quarrying output jumped by 21.7 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 4.6 percent in March from 2.0 percent a month ago.
