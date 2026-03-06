Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

06.03.2026 08:45:34

Norway Industrial Production Rises 1.0%

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in January, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in January, following a 0.9 percent increase in December.

The continued expansion was driven by a 1.2 percent growth in the extraction and related services segment and a 21.7 percent surge in mining and quarrying. Meanwhile, manufacturing production continued to decline by 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 6.3 percent in January from a 2.3 percent rise a month ago.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 6,65 -1,48% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

