WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

10.03.2026 12:42:49

Norway Inflation Eases To 10-month Low

(RTTNews) - Norway's consumer price inflation moderated in February to the lowest level in nearly a year, Statistics Norway reported Tuesday.

The consumer price index registered an annual growth of 2.7 percent after rising 3.6 percent in January.

Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since April 2025, when prices rose 2.5 percent.

The CPI adjusted for tax changes and excluding energy products also climbed at a slower pace of 3.0 percent annually in February versus 3.4 percent in January.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 3.6 percent, and that in housing utilities softened to 2.2 percent from 4.3 percent. Similarly, inflation based on transportation eased to 3.2 percent from 4.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.6 percent.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 6,70 -0,74%

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

