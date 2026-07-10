Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.07.2026 10:33:50

Norway Inflation Eases To 2.7% In June

(RTTNews) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly to a four-month low in June, data from Statistics Norway showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in May. Meanwhile, the rate was expected to rise to 3.2 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in February.

Core inflation, excluding tax changes and energy products, accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in May.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.3 percent from 3.4 percent, and inflation based on transportation slowed to 1.7 percent from 2.6 percent. Health costs also grew at a slower pace of 3.8 percent versus 4.1 percent a month ago.

On the other hand, inflation based on housing and other utility costs climbed to 3.4 from 2.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent gain in May.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 11,30 0,00% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.07.26 KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert dagegen seitwärts. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen