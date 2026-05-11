Norway Inflation Eases To 3.4% In April

(RTTNews) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased somewhat in April after accelerating in March, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 3.6 percent gain in March.

Inflation based on housing and utilities moderated to 3.6 percent in April from 4.9 percent in the prior month. Similarly, the annual price growth in transportation eased to 2.4 percent from 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a faster pace of 6.6 percent versus 1.6 percent in March.

Data showed that core inflation also slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in April after rising 0.2 percent in the prior month.

Separate official data showed that the producer price inflation surged to 22.7 percent in April from 16.9 percent in the previous month. Prices for energy goods alone grew 39.0 percent, and those of extraction and related services climbed 32.3 percent.

Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing an 18.4 percent growth in March.