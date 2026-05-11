Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.05.2026 10:21:10

Norway Inflation Eases To 3.4% In April

(RTTNews) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased somewhat in April after accelerating in March, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 3.6 percent gain in March.

Inflation based on housing and utilities moderated to 3.6 percent in April from 4.9 percent in the prior month. Similarly, the annual price growth in transportation eased to 2.4 percent from 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a faster pace of 6.6 percent versus 1.6 percent in March.

Data showed that core inflation also slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in April after rising 0.2 percent in the prior month.

Separate official data showed that the producer price inflation surged to 22.7 percent in April from 16.9 percent in the previous month. Prices for energy goods alone grew 39.0 percent, and those of extraction and related services climbed 32.3 percent.

Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing an 18.4 percent growth in March.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 11,20 -5,08% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen