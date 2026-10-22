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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043
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22.10.2026 09:18:00
Norway Jobless Rate Climbs To 15-month High
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in September to the highest level in more than a year, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in September from 4.6 percent in August. Moreover, this was the highest rate since June 2025. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.7 percent.
There were 156,000 unemployed people in September, up from 141,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 144,000.
Meanwhile, the employment rate remained stable at 69.8 percent.
On a trend basis, the unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent in September, the same as in August.
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