22.09.2022 08:20:53
Norway Jobless Rate Falls In July
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate and employment decreased slightly in July, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.
The jobless rate dropped to 3.1 percent in July from 3.2 percent in April.
The unemployment rate for July indicates the average for June to August and that for April reflects the average for March to May.
In June, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.
The number of unemployed persons declined to 91,000 in July from 94,000 in April, the agency said.
The number of employed persons fell to 2.847 million in July from 2.857 million in April.
