Norway Jobless Rate Falls To 10-month Low

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate declined in December to the lowest level in ten months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.3 percent in December from 4.5 percent in November.

Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since February, when it was 4.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 129,000 in December from 137,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.5 percent versus 69.0 percent in November.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate continued to remain stable at 4.5 percent.