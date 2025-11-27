Norway Jobless Rate Falls To 4.5%

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in October to the lowest level in three months, the survey data on the labor force from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.5 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 138,000 in October from 145,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.8 percent versus 69.0 percent in September.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent.