(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in October from a 15-month high in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.5 percent in October from 5.0 percent in September, which was the highest rate since June 2025. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.

There were 142,000 unemployed people in October, down from 156,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 136,000.

Meanwhile, the employment rate came in at 69.4 percent versus 69.8 percent in September.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent.