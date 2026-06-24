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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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24.06.2026 09:34:36

Norway Jobless Rate Falls To 5-month Low

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in May to the lowest level in five months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.4 percent in May from 4.6 percent in April. Moreover, this was the lowest rate since December 2025, when it was 4.3 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.

There were 135,000 unemployed people in May, down from 140,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 138,000.

Meanwhile, the employment rate decreased to 69.5 percent from 70.3 percent in April.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.8 percent in May.

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