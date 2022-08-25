|
25.08.2022 10:48:57
Norway Jobless Rate Rises In June
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased marginally in June and employment decreased, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.
The jobless rate rose to 3.2 percent in June from 3.1 percent in March.
The unemployment rate for June indicates the average for May to July and that for March reflects the average for February to April.
In May, the unemployment rate was also 3.2 percent.
The number of unemployed persons increased to 95,000 in June from 91,000 in March, the agency said.
Meanwhile, the number of employed persons fell to 2.855 million in June from 2.858 million in March.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)
|4,99
|0,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.