Norway Jobless Rate Rises In June

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased marginally in June and employment decreased, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to 3.2 percent in June from 3.1 percent in March.

The unemployment rate for June indicates the average for May to July and that for March reflects the average for February to April.

In May, the unemployment rate was also 3.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 95,000 in June from 91,000 in March, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the number of employed persons fell to 2.855 million in June from 2.858 million in March.