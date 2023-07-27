|
27.07.2023 17:03:02
Norway Jobless Rate Rises To 3.4%
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in June after falling in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.4 percent in June from 3.1 percent in the previous month.
The number of unemployed people declined to 101,000 in June from 102,000 in the prior month, the agency said.
Data showed that the employment rate stood at 70.3 percent, up slightly from 70.1 percent in May.
On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.4 percent in June.
