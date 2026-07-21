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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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21.07.2026 09:23:30

Norway Jobless Rate Rises To 4.5%

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased slightly in June after falling in the previous two months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.5 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.4 percent.

There were 139,000 unemployed people in June, up from 134,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 166,000.

Meanwhile, the employment rate increased to 70.2 percent from 69.5 percent in May.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable for the fourth straight month at 4.7 percent in June.

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