Norway Jobless Rate Rises To 4.5% In August

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in August after falling to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years in July, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.5 percent in August from 4.2 percent in July, which was the weakest rate since February 2025. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.9 percent.

There were 138,000 unemployed people in August, up from 128,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 149,000.

Meanwhile, the employment rate decreased to 69.8 percent from 70.2 percent in July.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable for the third straight month at 4.5 percent.