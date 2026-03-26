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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043
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26.03.2026 09:32:52
Norway Jobless Rate Rises To 6-month High
(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate increased further in February to the highest level in six months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.9 percent in February from 4.6 percent in January. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in August 2025.
In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.
There were 150,000 unemployed people in February, up from 141,000 in the previous month.
Data showed that the employment rate also increased to 70.0 percent from 69.1 percent.
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