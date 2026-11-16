Nokia Aktie

Nokia ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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16.11.2026 10:40:44

Norway Logs Biggest Trade Surplus Since December 2022

(RTTNews) - Norway's foreign trade surplus expanded significantly in October from last year, led by strong growth in exports, data released by Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus climbed to NOK 121.4 billion in October from NOK 54.1 billion in the same month last year. Moreover, this represented the largest trade surplus since December 2022. The surplus also grew from NOK 103.4 billion in September.

Exports jumped 49.4 percent annually in October, while imports increased only 8.6 percent over the same period. Natural gas exports led the growth with a 148.1 percent year-over-year expansion. Crude oil exports also demonstrated strong performance, climbing 42.3 percent annually.

However, Mainland exports decreased 3.5 percent annually, while they rose 1.9 percent monthly in October. The mainland trade deficit widened to NOK 36.6 billion from NOK 33.4 billion in September.

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