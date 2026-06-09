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09.06.2026 11:03:25

Norway Producer Price Inflation Highest Since September 2022

(RTTNews) - Norway's producer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in nearly four years, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 24.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 22.7 percent spike in the prior month.

Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since September 2022, when prices surged 52.3 percent.

Prices in the utility sector alone grew by 58.5 percent from last year. The price index for energy goods rose sharply by 41.2 percent, and those for extraction and related services climbed by 32.9 percent. Data showed that manufacturing prices logged an increase of 9.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.8 percent, faster than the 0.5 percent fall in April.

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