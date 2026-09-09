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09.09.2026 09:59:05

Norway Producer Price Inflation Highest Since September 2022

(RTTNews) - Norway's producer price inflation accelerated further in August to the highest level in almost four years, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index climbed 30.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 23.4 percent spike in the previous month.

Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since September 2022, when prices surged 52.3 percent.

Prices in the utility sector alone jumped 57.9 percent from last year. The price index for energy goods rose sharply by 53.2 percent, and those for extraction and related services grew by 46.8 percent. Data showed that manufacturing prices logged an increase of 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 4.7 percent, slower than the 8.9 percent increase in July.

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