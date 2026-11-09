Nokia Aktie

Nokia ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 11:00:06

Norway Producer Price Inflation Quickens To 4-year High

(RTTNews) - Norway's producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in four years, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The producer price index jumped 59.0 percent year-on-year in September, much faster than the 48.8 percent spike in the previous month.

Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since September 2022, when prices surged 52.3 percent.

Prices for energy products grew 110.3 percent from last year, and the price index for extraction and related services surged by 105.9 percent. Data showed that utility and manufacturing prices climbed by 66.0 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 6.7 percent in October versus a 12.4 percent rise in September.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 6,95 1,46% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls steigt. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen