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09.04.2026 10:43:16

Norway Producer Prices Rise Most In 13 Months

(RTTNews) - Norway's producer prices increased for the first time in ten months in March, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 16.9 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 9.4 percent fall in the prior month.

Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since February 2025, when prices surged 22.5 percent.

Prices in the utility sector alone grew by 46.0 percent from last year. The price index for energy goods rose 26.6 percent, and those for extraction and related services increased by 23.9 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing prices logged a comparatively moderate growth of 1.5 percent.

Monthly, producer prices jumped 18.4 percent, in contrast to a 0.7 percent decrease in February.

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