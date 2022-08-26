|
26.08.2022 08:41:55
Norway Retail Sales Fall In July
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales declined in July, after rising marginally in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a revised 0.1 percent rise in June.
Sales of other household equipment decreased 6.6 percent monthly in July, and those of food and beverages slid 2.6 percent.
There was a 1.6 percent decline in retail sales in specialized stores in July, and those for other goods fell 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, sales of culture and recreation goods dropped 0.5 percent.
On a year-on-year basis, retail sales declined sharply by a calendar-adjusted 9.0 percent in July, faster than the 8.3 percent fall in the previous month.
