28.11.2022 11:32:25
Norway Retail Sales Fall In October
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales declined in October after remaining flat in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.
Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from September, when they showed no variations. In August, sales had grown 0.8 percent.
Retail sales of automotive fuel alone fell by 3.4 percent over the month, and those of cultural or recreational goods decreased 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, sales of the food and beverages category grew 1.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a faster pace of 5.0 percent in October, following a 3.8 percent fall a month ago.
