Norway Retail Sales Grow In January

(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales grew in January, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in January, after a 3.0 percent drop in December. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent slump.

Sales of other household equipment grew 5.1 percent monthly in January and those of information, communication and technology rose 3.6 percent.

Sales of non-specialized stores increased 2.5 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 0.3 percent.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales increased 0.4 percent monthly in January, after a 2.8 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales decreased 1.6 percent in January, following a 2.0 percent fall in the prior month.

