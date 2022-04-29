|
29.04.2022 10:14:00
Norway Retail Sales Grow In March
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales grew in March after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
Retail sales rose 3.3 percent month-on-month in March, after a 1.1 percent drop in February. In January, sales increased 0.4 percent.
Sales of culture and recreation gained 11.2 percent monthly in March and those of other goods rose 10.0 percent.
Sales of other household equipment grew 9.7 percent. Sales of automotive fuel, and information and communication increased 2.0 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales increased 3.4 percent monthly in March, after a 1.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.
On a year-on-year basis, retail sales decreased 0.9 percent in March, following a 2.9 percent fall in the prior month.
