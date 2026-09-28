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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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28.09.2026 12:13:54

Norway Retail Sales Rebound 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales increased in August after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The volume of retail rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 0.6 percent decrease in July.

The rebound in August was mainly driven by 5.3 percent fewer sales in automotive fuel and a 1.9 percent rise in demand for cultural and recreational goods. Sales of food items also showed an increase of 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, sales of ICT equipment contracted 3.7 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales fell at a slower pace of 1.0 percent in August versus a 2.0 percent drop in the prior month.

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