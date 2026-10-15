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WKN: 892885 / ISIN: US6549022043

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15.10.2026 11:05:35

Norway Trade Surplus Grows Sharply In September

(RTTNews) - Norway's foreign trade surplus expanded significantly in September from last year, led by strong growth in exports, data released by Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus climbed to NOK 105 billion in September from NOK 38.8 billion in the same month last year. This represented the largest trade surplus since January 2023. In August, the surplus had totaled NOK 100.6 billion.

Exports jumped 53.3 percent annually in September, while imports rose only 6.3 percent over the same period. Natural gas exports led the growth with a 135.6 percent year-over-year expansion. Crude oil exports also demonstrated strong performance, climbing 60.6 percent annually.

Mainland exports increased 7.4 percent annually and 0.4 percent monthly in September. The mainland trade deficit widened to NOK 31.8 billion from NOK 19.7 billion in August.

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