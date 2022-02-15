15.02.2022 12:10:25

Norway Trade Surplus Rises In January

(RTTNews) - Norway's trade surplus increased in January compared to previous year, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 91.817 billion in January from NOK 23.814 billion in the same month last year. In December, the surplus was NOK 105.954 billion.

Exports surged 101.9 percent annually in January and imports grew 23.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 11.8 percent and imports fell 9.5 percent in January.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 22.7 billion in January.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 4,92 2,93% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen deutlich zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel stark. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte stark.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen