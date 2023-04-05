Norway's Industrial Production Edges Down 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Norway's industrial production declined for the sixth successive month in February, though marginally, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in February. This was much slower than the 8.3 percent plunge in the previous month.

Production in the extraction and related services fell 0.8 percent monthly in February, and mining and quarrying output contracted 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output showed no variations since January, and that of electricity, gas and steam recovered strongly by 4.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 6.0 percent in February after falling 6.6 percent a month ago.