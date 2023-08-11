Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
11.08.2023 17:50:02
Oxford Economics: Fed To Keep Rates On Hold Through Year-end
(RTTNews) - Fed policymakers are set to maintain a hawkish tone as they closely watch the developments in services prices and the central bank is likely to keep rates on hold through year-end, Oxford Economics US Economist Matthew Martin said on Friday following the release of the producer price data for July.
Data: July PPI +0.3% M/M vs. rev. 0.0% In June, Consensus +0.2%
July PPI +0.8% Y/Y Vs. +0.2% In June, Consensus +0.7%
July Core PPI +0.2% M/M Vs. +0.1% In June
July Core PPI +2.7% Y/Y, Same As In June
Services PPI +0.5% M/M, largest increase since August 2022
"The underlying trends show that PPI inflation is reverting to its pre-pandemic run rate, though progress is likely to be slower in H2 than H1," Martin said.
"While these data will comfort Fed officials, policymakers will likely maintain a hawkish tone and keep a close eye on whether last month's jump in services prices persists in the months ahead."
"We expect the Fed to keep rates on hold through year-end, though we think they won't hesitate to hike again if the data warrant," the economist added. Key Takeaways:
- Annual rate of headline PPI inflation perked up for first time since June 2022
- Recent jump in energy prices presents upside risks for expectation of cooler inflation in H2
- Worrying reacceleration in food prices after months of moderation
- 6-month annualized headline and core inflation momentum both slowed
- Report offers supporting evidence for both doves and hawks
- Headline PPI continues to benefit from cooling of final demand goods prices
- Unchanged Core PPI inflation signals widespread moderation in goods prices as consumer demand for goods wanes
- Rise in transportation and warehousing first since June 2022
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.