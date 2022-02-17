Philippine Central Bank Leaves Rate Unchanged At Record Low

(RTTNews) - The Philippine central bank decided to maintain its key interest rate at a record low, as widely expected, on Thursday.

The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas left the key interest rate, which is the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate, steady at 2.00 percent.

The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were also kept at 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The central bank expects inflation to average within the 2-4 percent target range in 2022 and 2023.

The BSP sees shortage in domestic pork and fish supply and the possible impact of higher oil prices on transport fares as upside risks to inflation outlook.

The board also observed that the domestic economic recovery has continued to gain traction on the back of the government's ongoing vaccination program and the easing of mobility restrictions.

Given the outlook for inflation and growth as well as today's dovish comments from the BSP, the policy rate will be kept at 2.00 percent throughout 2022, Gareth Leather, an economist at Capital Economics, said.